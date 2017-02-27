Feb 27 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc
* Fiesta restaurant group, inc. Appoints richard stockinger
ceo
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - promotes danny meisenheimer
to chief operating officer
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - names stacey rauch chairman
of board
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - stockinger served as
president and chief executive officer of benihana inc. From 2009
to 2014
* Fiesta restaurant group - for past four months, committee
of board of co carefully evaluated a range of strategic
alternatives potentially available
* Fiesta restaurant - following review of information
provided by company, no potential counterparty presented a final
proposal to acquire fiesta
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - "board concluded that
company should suspend sale evaluation process"
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - board also affirmed its
previously stated position that it will not pursue spin-off of
taco cabana brand at this time
* Fiesta restaurant group inc - will not pursue a
divestiture of taco cabana
