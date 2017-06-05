BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:
* Fiesta Restaurant Group - board sent letter to shareholders on June 1 urging them to vote "for" all three of co's director nominees at co's 2017 meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC