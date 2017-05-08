BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.56
* Q1 revenue $175.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $178.1 million
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.25
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees total capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to be $60.0 million to $70.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.