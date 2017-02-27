Feb 27 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc:
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc reports fourth quarter and
full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue $171.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $173.8
million
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc says Q4 comparable restaurant
sales at Pollo Tropical decreased 4.0% and comparable restaurant
transactions decreased 7.3%
* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc says Q4 comparable restaurant
sales at Taco Cabana decreased 3.5% and comparable restaurant
transactions decreased 4.5%
