BRIEF-Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co
* Noble Four secures $150 million capital commitment from Kanglim Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon:
May 15 Fifth Street Asset Management Inc
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue fell 17.9 percent to $15.6 million
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - Fee-earning assets under management of $3.5 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 20 Brazil's government wants a landmark pension reform approved by the Chamber of Deputies in a first-round vote in the first half of the year, before a legislative recess scheduled for late July, President Michel Temer said on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow.