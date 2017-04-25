April 25 Fifth Third Bancorp
* Q1 earnings per share $0.38
* Qtrly book value per share of $20.13 up 2% from 4Q16 and
up 3% from 1Q16
* Fifth Third Bancorp - Q1 taxable equivalent net interest
income of $939 million, up 3%
* Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.76%
* Qtrly net charge-offs (NCOS) of $89 million, up $16
million from 4Q16 and down $7 million from 1Q16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fifth Third Bancorp qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio of
10.76 percent versus. 10.40 percent at the end of Q4
* Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 provision for loan and lease losses
$74 million versus $119 million last year
