March 30 Figtree Holdings Ltd
* Unit entered into a joint venture agreement with existing
shareholders
* Deal for consideration of RMB20.0 million
* Vibrant group, holding Co of Singapore Enterprises, is
also a joint venture partner subscribing for a 31% stake in
Pucheng for consideration of RMB31.0 million
* Purchase consideration represents approximately a 9.05%
premium over share of net asset value of Pucheng
* Subscription is not expected to have a material impact on
earnings per share of group for current financial year ending 31
December 2017
* No service contract is proposed to be entered into between
company and any such person.
