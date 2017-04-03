April 3 Fih Mobile Ltd

* Expects interim results of group for six months ending 30 June 2017 to record a consolidated net loss

* Expects group's consolidated net loss for six months ending 30 June 2017 to be less than US$110 million

* Board expects group's turnover during six months ending 30 JUNE 2017 to exceed us$4.6 billion

* Expected results primarily as a result of costs relating to a new business group within company under a collaboration agreement

* "Board currently expects those costs to continue into second half of 2017"