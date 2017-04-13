April 13 FIH Group Plc:

* update on possible offer for FIH Group Plc

* in regard to the Dolphin Fund request it is relevant that ordinance being referred to in that letter is in process of being revised

* takeover panel have confirmed that no extension of timetable is possible without consent of fih

* Dolphin has decided not to proceed with an offer for FIH at this time