UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 FIH Group Plc:
* update on possible offer for FIH Group Plc
* in regard to the Dolphin Fund request it is relevant that ordinance being referred to in that letter is in process of being revised
* takeover panel have confirmed that no extension of timetable is possible without consent of fih
* Dolphin has decided not to proceed with an offer for FIH at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
