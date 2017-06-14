June 14 Fima Corporation Bhd:

* Expects government in Kabupaten Nunukan to allow PTNJL to operate its plantation operations until final judgement by courts

* Court delivered an oral judgment and dismissed the application filed by the co's Indonesian unit, PT Nunukan Jaya Lestari

* Unit PTNJL will file an application to the court of appeal to appeal against the decision of the state administrative court Source text (bit.ly/2szY3R7) Further company coverage: