BRIEF-Haining China Leather Market says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 14 Fima Corporation Bhd:
* Expects government in Kabupaten Nunukan to allow PTNJL to operate its plantation operations until final judgement by courts
* Court delivered an oral judgment and dismissed the application filed by the co's Indonesian unit, PT Nunukan Jaya Lestari
* Unit PTNJL will file an application to the court of appeal to appeal against the decision of the state administrative court Source text (bit.ly/2szY3R7) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899944 HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based high-standard warehouse owner China Logistics Property Holdings Co., Ltd's (CNLP) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned CNLP's senior unsecured rating at 'B', with a Recovery Rating