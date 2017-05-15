BRIEF-Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
May 15 Financial Institutions Inc
* Financial Institutions Inc announces commencement of common stock offering
* Commenced an underwritten public offering of $40.0 million of its common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air Lease Corporation expands CFM LEAP-1A fleet with $725 million order
* Says it sold property assets for 1.2 billion yuan ($175.81 million)