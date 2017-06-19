BRIEF-No job layoffs happening at India's Infosys - CEO Sikka
* CEO Sikka says the 10,000 Infosys plans to hire in the United States will not come at the cost of Indian jobs
June 19 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 2.86 billion yuan ($419.65 million) in Beijing
* Says Beijing Financial Street Management Center owns 33.2 percent direct and indirect stake in the company after it raised its holdings in company's controlling shareholder to 71.6 percent
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rMsK19; bit.ly/2sGBZ71
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8152 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace