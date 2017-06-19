June 19 Financial Street Holdings Co Ltd

* Says unit wins land auction for 2.86 billion yuan ($419.65 million) in Beijing

* Says Beijing Financial Street Management Center owns 33.2 percent direct and indirect stake in the company after it raised its holdings in company's controlling shareholder to 71.6 percent

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rMsK19; bit.ly/2sGBZ71

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8152 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)