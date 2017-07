July 27 (Reuters) - FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA:

* ‍H1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD WHEN APPLYING BELGIAN ACCOUNTING FRAMEWORK: EUR 75.3 MILLION​

* ‍H1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD WHEN APPLYING INTERNATIONAL STANDARD IAS 34: EUR 154,0 MILLION​