WRAPUP 2-U.S. new home sales jump, median price surges to record high
WASHINGTON, June 23 New U.S. single-family home sales rose in May and the median sales price surged to an all-time high, suggesting the housing market had regained momentum.
May 26 Finbond Group Ltd:
* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
* Says RVF will make a mandatory offer to acquire all issued finbond shares other than those beneficially owned by Excluded Finbond shareholders
* RVF shall offer to acquire all offer shares from offeree shareholders for cash offer consideration of 2.91 rand per offer share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Fitch says U.S. Banks resilient under DFAST despite market stress