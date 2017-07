July 4 (Reuters) - FINCANTIERI SPA:

* Ge Power and Fincantieri Achieved Significant Milestone for Co-Development of New Emission Control Solution to Reduce Pollution in Marine Industry

* Agreement Follows Previous Memorandum of Understanding Between Two Companies from Last September

* AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED BY SANDRO DE POLI, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF GE ITALY AND GIUSEPPE BONO, CEO OF FINCANTIERI Source text: bit.ly/2sJ0zR7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)