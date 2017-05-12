MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi pulls back before MSCI decision, Qatar hits post-crisis low
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media plunges as it goes ex-dividend
May 12 Fincorp Investment Ltd:
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 372.9 million rupees versus 349.2 million rupees year ago
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group profit before tax 89.3 million rupees versus 207.3 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/2r6Z0fC Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Egypt's Orascom Telecom Media plunges as it goes ex-dividend
BUDAPEST, June 20 Hungary's central bank on Tuesday pushed more funds than expected from its three-month deposits into the economy to help cut borrowing costs, and said it was ready to ease further if below-target inflation persists.