Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 14 Finet Group Ltd:
* Vendor, unit of company, has entered into provisional agreement with, amongst others, purchaser and vendor guarantor
* Expects that subject to completion, group will record a gain of approximately hk$9.8 million from disposal
* Deal for disposal at consideration of hk$68 million
* Bacob management agreed to purchase sale shares representing entire issued share capital of pink angel investments together with sale debt
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.