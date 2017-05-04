PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 4 Fingerprint Cards CEO Christian Fredrikson tells Reuters:
* Says repeats view of market share (previous view around 50 percent in 2017)
* Says now expects inventory situation to normalise at end of Q2, "somewhat slower" versus previous view of during Q2 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm)
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.