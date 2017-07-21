FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards Q2 operating profit below forecasts, inventory levels normalized
#MovieReview
#RelianceJio
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
U.S.
Trump talks pardons, lashes special counsel about Russia
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Movie Review
Movie Review: Munna Michael
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
Middle East
Backing Qatar, Erdogan may have little room to manoeuvre
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 21, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards Q2 operating profit below forecasts, inventory levels normalized

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards

* Fingerprint cards Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 72.0 m

* Fingerprint cards Q2 revenues amounted to SEK 823.4 m (1,666.1), down 51% compared with Q2 of 2016

* Fingerprint cards Q2 - normalized inventory levels

* Fingerprint cards Q2 - towards end of quarter, inventory levels in value chain normalized as anticipated

* Fingerprint cards Q2 - as a result, our own inventories declined and all of our major customers ordered sensors from us

* Fingerprint Cards says market shares began to gradually rise again during the quarter

* Reuters poll: Fingerprint Q2 revenues seen at SEK 859 million, operating profit at SEK 155 million

* Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 528.0 m (530.4) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.