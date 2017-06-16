BRIEF-Acxiom enters into sixth amended, restated credit agreement with JPMorgan
* Acxiom Corp - entered into a sixth amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A - SEC filing
June 16 Fingerprint Cards AB
* Reg-Fingerprint Cards featured in world premiere from Microsoft - the world's first keyboard with an invisible fingerprint sensor hidden in a key Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 22 Investors poured $3 billion into U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week despite incurring some losses, Lipper data showed on Thursday.