April 7 Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says nomination committee of Fingerprint Cards revises proposal concerning director fees

* Says nomination committee's revised proposal is that both director fees and fees for committee work are to remain unchanged, which would thus entail fixed director fees totaling SEK 4,050,000

* Says previously submitted proposal amounted to fixed director fees totaling SEK 4,450,000.

* Says the nomination committee proposes that the Board of Directors be paid fees totaling SEK 4,050,000, of which SEK 850,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 400,000 to each other Board member