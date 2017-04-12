BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 12 Fingerprint Cards Ab
* Fingerprints' touch sensor integrated by first Indian smartphone maker
* Indian Micromax recently launched its latest smartphone, featuring Fingerprints' touch sensor FPC1035 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes