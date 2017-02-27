Western Digital may join Japan-KKR group for Toshiba chip unit bid -sources
* Western Digital OK with no immediate majority stake -sources
Feb 27 Fingerprint Cards Ab:
* Says Fingerprints' touch sensor FPC1268 featured in Huawei's new p10 series
* Says already received as well as expected Fingerprint Cards revenues in 2017 that relate to sales of FPC1268 for this smartphone model are included in Fingerprint Cards' communicated revenue guidance of 7500 - 9500 MSEK for 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into sale share agreement with Dison Trading for disposal of entire issued,paid-up capital of GESB for total consideration of 3.8 million rgt