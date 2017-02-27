Feb 27 Fingerprint Cards Ab:

* Says Fingerprints' touch sensor FPC1268 featured in Huawei's new p10 series

* Says already received as well as expected Fingerprint Cards revenues in 2017 that relate to sales of FPC1268 for this smartphone model are included in Fingerprint Cards' communicated revenue guidance of 7500 - 9500 MSEK for 2017.