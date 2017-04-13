April 13 Fingerprint Cards AB

* Says Fingerprints' touch sensor featured in Qiku's new smartphone 360 F5

* Says "We're always happy to see new customer devices launched. This product is particularly important as it is the first device based on Spreadtrum platform, with a fingerprint sensor from Fingerprints. Spreadtrum is a major mobile platform supplier, very strong in the low-cost segment", says Ted Hansson, Senior Vice President, Business Line Mobile, at Fingerprints. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)