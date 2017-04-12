BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 12 Italy's Fininvest, the holding company of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi which owns 30 percent of Banca Mediolanum, says:
* Bank of Italy, on April 11, asked it to proceed with the sale of its shares in Banca Mediolanum exceeding 9.99 percent
* Bank of Italy said it must sell the shares within 18 months
* it will appeal the decision Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement