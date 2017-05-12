BRIEF-Qualcomm makes strategic investment in Amionx
* Qualcomm Inc - as part of its investment, Qualcomm president Derek Aberle will join board of directors of Amionx
May 12 Mediaset's top shareholder Fininvest, the investment holding of the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, says:
* bought 15 million shares in the broadcaster, raising its holding to 39.53 percent of the company's share capital and 41.09 percent of voting rights
* Japan-US-Korea bid competing against Broadcom of U.S. (Recasts with Toshiba decision, adds context, comment)