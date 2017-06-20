WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Finjan Holdings Inc
* Finjan secures $15.3 million series A-1 preferred stock financing
* Says Finjan will issue 153,000 shares of series A-1 preferred stock at a price of $100 per share to Soryn HLDR
* Finjan Holdings Inc - will also issue to Soryn HLDR warrants to purchase two million shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.18 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.