* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28 Kamux Oyj (IPO-KAMUX.HE)
* Says preliminary price range in the offering is 6.80-8.00 euros per share
* Says based on the price range, the market capitalization of the company is approximately 253-297 million euros Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing