May 11 Sampo Oyj

* Q1 pretax profit 430 million euros ($468 million), versus 415 million in Reuters poll

* Q1 P&C insurance combined ratio 87.4 percent versus 87.7 percent in poll

* says group's business areas are expected to report good operating results for 2017

* says P&C insurance operations are expected to reach a combined ratio of 87-90 percent for full-year 2017

* Says mark-to-market results are, particularly in life insurance, highly dependent on capital market developments

* Says continuing low interest rate level also creates a challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments