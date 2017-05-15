May 15 Silmaasema Oyj:

* Finnish eye care company and optical retailer Silmaasema says plans to list its shares in Helsinki bourse main list

* aims to raise about 35 million euros in initial public offering to boost growth

* 2016 revenue was 101 million euros, up 9 pct yr/yr

* company aims to grow 6-9 pct annually in mid-term

* Nordea Bank's Finnish branch act as advisor Source text in Finnish: [here%C3%A4asema%20ITF%20tiedote%2020170515%20%28002%29.pdf ] (Helsinki Newsroom)