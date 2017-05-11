May 11 Remedy Entertainment Oyj:

* says to launch initial public offering, aims to list shares in Nasdaq First North Finland

* to offer 2.3 million new shares to institutions and private investors

* Subscription period to being on May 17, listing expected around May 30

* Price 5.65 euros, aims to raise 12.3 million euros

* says funds will be used primarily in accelerating growth strategy

* Advisor is Alexander Corporate Finance Oy

* Remedy, founded in 1995, is known for console and computer games such as Max Payne and Alan Wake. Source text for Eikon: (Helsinki Newsroom)