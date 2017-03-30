March 30 FINRA:

* Receives SEC approval on rule proposal addressing financial exploitation of seniors

* Firms will be required to make reasonable efforts to obtain name and contact information for a trusted contact person for a customer's account

* Firms will be permitted to place temporary hold on disbursement of funds or securities when there is reasonable belief of financial exploitation

* Prior to implementation date, FINRA will amend its new account application template to capture trusted contact person information

* Issued regulatory notice 17-11 announcing a February 5, 2018 effective date for the rule proposal