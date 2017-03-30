March 30 FINRA:
* Receives SEC approval on rule proposal addressing
financial exploitation of seniors
* Firms will be required to make reasonable efforts to
obtain name and contact information for a trusted contact person
for a customer's account
* Firms will be permitted to place temporary hold on
disbursement of funds or securities when there is reasonable
belief of financial exploitation
* Prior to implementation date, FINRA will amend its new
account application template to capture trusted contact person
information
* Issued regulatory notice 17-11 announcing a February 5,
2018 effective date for the rule proposal
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)