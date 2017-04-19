BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Finsoft Financial Investment Holdings Ltd:
* Group is expected to record a net loss for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Expected result due to equity-settled share-based payments for share options granted by co of about HK$8.3 million during 2017 Q1 Source text :(bit.ly/2pfLVnj) Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes