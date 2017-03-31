March 31 Fintech Group Ag

* Beats expectations, raises 2017 guidance

* FY net profit of 12.3 million euros ($13.13 million) (2015: -2.2 million euros)

* Increase of 2017 net profit guidance

* Increases its net profit guidance for financial year 2017 to 16.8 million euros (previous estimate: 15.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)