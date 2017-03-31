UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 31 Fintech Group Ag
* Beats expectations, raises 2017 guidance
* FY net profit of 12.3 million euros ($13.13 million) (2015: -2.2 million euros)
* Increase of 2017 net profit guidance
* Increases its net profit guidance for financial year 2017 to 16.8 million euros (previous estimate: 15.1 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)