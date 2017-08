July 31 (Reuters) - Fire Rock Holdings Ltd:

* Group is expected to record increase in revenue for HY by over 100 pct as compared to that for same period in 2016

* Expected result due to response received in period to a number of new game series commercially launched in 2016 and 2017

* Profit for HY expected to increase by over 300 pct as compared to that for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: