Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Fireeye Inc:
* Q1 loss per share $0.48; Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.09; Q1 revenue $173.7 million, up 3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26, revenue view $163.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q1 billings of $152.4 million, down 18 percent
* Q1 GAAP gross margin of 63 percent versus 57 percent last year; Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 73 percent versus 70 percent last year
* Sees Q2 total revenue $173 million - $179 million; sees Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.10 - $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.14, revenue view $173.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin of about 72 percent; sees FY 2017
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $724 million - $736 million; sees FY 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.26 - $0.36
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.48, revenue view $723.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 billings of $155 million - $175 mlm; sees FY 2017 billings of $745 million - $775 million
* Says expects positive non-GAAP operating income in Q4 of 2017
* Sees fy 2017 capital expenditures between $40 million and $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.