June 16 Fireswirl Technologies Inc:

* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer

* Effective June 16, 2017, Lawrence Ng has resigned as interim chief executive officer of company

* Henry Au has been appointed to replace Ng as company's interim chief executive officer, effective June 16, 2017

* Ng will remain a member of company's board of directors