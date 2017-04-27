April 27 Fireswirl Technologies Inc

* Fireswirl announces audited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Qtrly total operating revenue from continuing operations was c$16,108 compared to c$86,397 for same period in 2015

* Fireswirl technologies inc - net loss from continuing operations was $155,426 in q4 2016 compared to a net loss of $431,808 for same period in 2015