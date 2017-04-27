BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Fireswirl Technologies Inc
* Fireswirl announces audited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Qtrly total operating revenue from continuing operations was c$16,108 compared to c$86,397 for same period in 2015
* Fireswirl technologies inc - net loss from continuing operations was $155,426 in q4 2016 compared to a net loss of $431,808 for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.