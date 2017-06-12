June 12 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp:

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp announces conditional joint venture acquisition of U.S. Multi-Family Residential Portfolio

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp announces conditional joint venture acquisition of U.S. Multi-Family Residential Portfolio

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp - portfolio is to be acquired at a purchase price, excluding transaction costs, of approximately U.S. $30.5 million

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp- affiliate of co's asset manager entered into conditional agreement to acquire 50pct ownership interest in JV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: