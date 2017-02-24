Feb 24 Firma Oponiarska Debica SA:

* Q4 revenue 322.1 million zlotys ($79.30 million)versus 354.6 million zlotys year ago

* Q4 operating loss of 23.2 million zlotys versus loss of 25.4 million zlotys last year

* Q4 net loss of 15.6 million zlotys versus loss of 22.6 million zlotys year ago Source text - bit.ly/2lygwsY Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0620 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)