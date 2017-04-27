April 27 First American Financial Corp:
* First American Financial reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to $1.3 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $1.23
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says termination of company's pension plan is proceeding
on schedule, with expected completion in Q2 of 2017
* Says expects an annual reduction of approximately $22
million in personnel expenses in corporate segment
* First American Financial Corp - upon completion of
company's pension plan termination, expects to record a $159
million expense in corporate segment in q2
