Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 First BanCorp:
* First BanCorp announces sale of PREPA Loan
* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves
* First BanCorp - sale reduces co's year end NPAS by approximately 9 percent
* First BanCorp - subsidiary sold on March 10, its outstanding participation in line of credit to Puerto Rico electric power authority Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.