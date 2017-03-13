March 13 First BanCorp:

* First BanCorp announces sale of PREPA Loan

* First BanCorp - gross proceeds from sale resulted in slight incremental loss of about $570 thousand versus adjusted book balance, net of reserves

* First BanCorp - sale reduces co's year end NPAS by approximately 9 percent

* First BanCorp - subsidiary sold on March 10, its outstanding participation in line of credit to Puerto Rico electric power authority