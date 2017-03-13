Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 First Busey Corp:
* First Busey Corporation and mid Illinois Bancorp to merge
* Says aggregate implied transaction value is approximately $133.4 million
* Says total consideration of deal to consist of 70% stock and 30% cash
* First Busey Corp - upon completion of holding company merger, south side bank is anticipated to merge with and into Busey Bank in Q1 2018
* First Busey - mid Illinois shareholders to have right to receive for each share, 227.94 in cash, 7.5149 shares of co, mixed consideration of $68.38 in cash and 5.2604 shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.