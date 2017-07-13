FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-First Citizens BancShares proposes to acquire KS Bancorp for $35.00/shr
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
ASIA
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2017 / 6:29 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-First Citizens BancShares proposes to acquire KS Bancorp for $35.00/shr

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - First Citizens BancShares Inc:

* First Citizens Bancshares proposes to acquire KS Bancorp for $35.00 per share

* Made proposal to acquire KS Bancorp for ‍transaction valued at about $45.8 million

* ‍Proposal was conveyed in a letter to KS Bancorp's board of directors​

* Says "‍objective is to engage in substantive discussions with KS Bancorp​"

* By letter dated July 11, KS Bancorp's CEO Keen rejected First Citizens' proposal to buy KS Bancorp at $33.00 per share

* KS Bancorp's CEO Harold Keen informed that its board determined its strategy of reorganizing would be "more beneficial" than accepting co's earlier proposal​

* Disappointed by KS Bancorp's rejection of earlier offer without any discussion​

* Says new proposal is not conditioned on financing

* Says "‍believe" that KS Bancorp shareholders will favor immediate liquidity at "substantial" premium that its proposal would provide​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.