April 26 First Citizens BancShares Inc :

* First Citizens BancShares reports earnings for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $5.63

* Qtrly net interest income $250.3 million versus $232.7 million

* Qtrly taxable-equivalent net interest margin 3.25 percent, up 7 basis points from same quarter in prior year