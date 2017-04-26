BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 First Citizens BancShares Inc :
* First Citizens BancShares reports earnings for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $5.63
* Qtrly net interest income $250.3 million versus $232.7 million
* Qtrly taxable-equivalent net interest margin 3.25 percent, up 7 basis points from same quarter in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.