BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 First Cobalt Corp
* First Cobalt to acquire 70 pct interest in 190 square kilometres in the DR Congo
* Says signed exclusive letter of intent with an associate of Madini Minerals ("madini"), to form a strategic alliance
* Says will earn controlling interest over seven prospective copper-cobalt ("cu-co") exploration properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.