BRIEF-First Commonwealth Q2 earnings per share $0.14
July 26, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in a day

BRIEF-First Commonwealth Q2 earnings per share $0.14

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - First Commonwealth Financial Corp

* First commonwealth announces strong second quarter 2017 earnings and the completion of its acquisition of dcb financial corp.; declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly core net income earnings per share $0.21

* Qtrly net interest income (fte) $58.9 million versus $52.8 million for 3 months ended march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

