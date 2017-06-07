China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 7 First Credit Finance Group Ltd
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among First Credit Ltd, borrower and guarantor, who is an individual
* FIRST CREDIT to grant facility in principal amount of up to hk$20 million to borrower for a period of one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* Says allots NCDs worth 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tAA6a8) Further company coverage: