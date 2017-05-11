May 11 First Credit Finance Group Ltd

* Qtrly revenue HK$27.8 million versus HK$14.1 million

* Qtrly profit and total comprehensive income for period HK$26.5 million versus HK$ 4.6 million

* Directors did not recommend payment of any interim dividend to shareholders for three months ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: