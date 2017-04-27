BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 27 First Credit Finance Group Ltd :
* Group is expected to record an increase in profit of approximately 470% for three months ended 31 march 2017
* Expected results due to a gain of disposal of a subsidiary of group recognised in q1 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.